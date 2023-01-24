Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance

Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.

"It's officially happening, I can say that," Oliver said (via Entertainment Weekly.)

Girls Trip was a major hit for Universal Pictures when it was released in 2017. The film grossed $140.9 million worldwide on a $19 million budget. The film was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and was Haddish's breakout role. The film saw a group of friends go to New Orleans to reconnect at the Essence Music Festival and even shortly after it's release, there was a lot of talk about a sequel.

"The audience really took to it. I think they'd want to see what the Flossy Posse is up to next and I'm hoping that we can make that happen and bring that to the masses," Lee said at the time. "It has to be a little bit bigger, it has to be just as good, just as funny, just as outrageous and that takes time. . . we don't want to do it if it's not going to be great. We want to make sure that it's a quality piece of work."

However, despite interest in the sequel, COVID-19 complicated things, something that Hall addressed in an appearance on The View.

"Everything gets slowed down with schedules," she said. "It was going to move and then Omicron happened. It's going to be really, really nice. I've seen the girls, but to work again, it'll be great to have everyone back together all at once"

