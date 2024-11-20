Does Gladiator 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

By now, you know the deal: Almost every big movie production focused on becoming a box office hit includes a post-credit scene to tease the coming of another project. As it turns out, Gladiator II checks all the boxes on the Hollywood checklist, as it’s a star-studded, big-budgeted revival of one of the best movies of the 2000s.

Expectations for Gladiator II are through the roof, especially considering the overall positive reception by critics. So, since fear of missing out is real, you might be wondering if it’s safe to grab a big soda to wash down the popcorn in case you have to wait until the last minute of Gladiator II’s credits. So, does Gladiator II have a post-credits tag? Or is your bladder safe this time around?

For those planning their theater exit strategy, you can safely gather your belongings when the main credits begin to roll. The film does not include any mid- or post-credits scenes. This creative decision aligns with director Ridley Scott’s traditional filmmaking approach, as he typically doesn’t include post-credits stings even in his more commercial ventures, from the original Gladiator to last year’s Napoleon. However, just because Gladiator II is not directly teasing an upcoming project, that doesn’t mean a threequel is not coming.

Will There Be a Gladiator 3?

Despite the absence of a post-credits tease in the sequel, the future of the Gladiator franchise appears promising. Speaking with Total Film, Scott has revealed that he’s “toying with the idea” of Gladiator 3 and has written eight pages of material. Given the story of Gladiator II, there are certainly enough hooks to justify a threequel and spinoffs.

For starters, Gladiator II follows Paul Mescal as the adult version of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) in the first movie. About two decades after Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) sacrifice for the glory of Rome, Lucius will follow the footsteps of the late general, becoming a gladiator himself. It’s too soon to know how much Gladiator II will dive into the time jump. However, with two decades separating the two movies, there’s enough space for Ridley to fill with more ancient Rome adventures.

There’s also the fact Gladiator II’s trailers reveal Maximus won the battle, but the war for the heart of Rome rages on. While Lucius will become a new hero for the Roman dream of the Republic, it’s fair to assume that the Empire will need more than one person to return to its course. A threequel could explore the aftermath of whatever epic duel Lucius wins at the end, expanding Scott’s beloved universe. Let’s just hope Gladiator 3 doesn’t take another 24 years to hit theaters.

Gladiator II hits theaters on November 22nd.