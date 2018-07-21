‘Glass’ Trailer Released Online

After a couple of short trailer teases, the first official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass has been released online.

The trailer’s debut took place at the Universal panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, finally giving fans the first look at the film that serves as a sequel to both Unbreakable, and the 2016 hit film Split. Check out the full trailer above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shyamalan directed Unbreakable back in 2000, which told the story of an indestructible man, David Dunn (Bruce Willis), who learns to master his power and becomes a vigilante hero. In the film’s twist ending, it was revealed that Dunn’s friend and mentor, Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), was actually the villainous Mr. Glass, an evil mass murderer who staged multiple accidents and disasters, all to prove his theory that superhumans like David walk among us.

Split delivered the other side of the spectrum, as Shyamalan’s thriller about a serial killer with a unique personality disorder (James McAvoy), was ultimately revealed to be the origin of a true supervillain, whose splintered mind gave rise to a superhuman beast. Now Glass will bring the trilogy together with a thrilling third chapter, with David and Horde colliding, while Mr. Glass uses the conflict to usher in a new age of the extraordinary.

Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).“

Glass hits theaters on January 18, 2019.