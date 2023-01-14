Glass Onion Star Shares Character Easter Egg No One Noticed

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a fan-favorite movie from 2022, and we have learned a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes facts about Rian Johnson's film ever since it was released on Netflix last month. From the cameos to the credits, there are a lot of cool tidbits to be discovered as well as some surprising easter eggs. The movie has a big cast of interesting characters, and there are some details about them that you may have missed the first time around. This week, Jessica Henwick took to Instagram to reveal her character had a tattoo you probably didn't notice.

"One thing y'all missed... Peg had a tattoo of her own name. @knivesout," Henwick wrote in her Instagram stories. You can check out a photo of the tattoo below:

What Did Jessica Henwick Break On Set?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson revealed an on-set accident caused by Henwick actually made it into the final cut of the film. All of the movie's stars got the chance to smash glass sculptors, but Henwick's was not actually on purpose.

"One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited," Johnson shared. "It's a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I'm saying to her, 'Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to say one, two, three.' She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That's the take that's in the movie." Henwick added, "I broke into a cold sweat ... I still have nightmares about that moment."

During the interview, Johnson revealed that the sculptures were custom-made near Prague out of sugar glass. "I have a sugar glass strawberry at home," Henwick confessed to Johnson during the chat. "I wrapped it in bubble wrap, and I carried it in my bag onto the plane."

Did Jessica Henwick and Rian Johnson Know Each Other Before Glass Onion?

Before Henwick appeared in projects like in Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, and The Matrix Resurrections, she was a big fan of Johnson. In fact, she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she used to send the director fan mail.

"We have a long and murky history," Henwick shared with a laugh before revealing she sent Johnson a fan letter when she was a teenager (she's currently 30). "It's the only fan mail I've ever written in my life, and he never replied. But when he emailed me about this movie for the first time, he came up as a frequent contact!"

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.