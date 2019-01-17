M. Night Shyamalan Reiterates That He’s Done With the ‘Glass’ Universe

M. Night Shyamalan is putting the Glass universe to rest following the third and final movie.

The director who tied Unbreakable to a secret sequel with Split nearly two decades later is gearing up for the release of Glass this weekend. As Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy bring all of their characters together in the interconnected universe for the first time, Shyamalan promises it is also the last time we will see them.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Shyamalan told EW when asked if he is done with the Glass universe. “I have a lot of original stories I want to tell. I’m an original filmmaker and I want to keep on telling new stories and new characters. It’s fun for me to figure out a new language, and then learn it, and try to get an audience in two hours to learn, and accept it, and really find their way.”

Moving forward, the director has a few different paths which he might follow. “Well, I’ve got two ideas and I guess after Glass opens, I’ll start to write them,” Shyamalan said. “I’m trying to decide which to do next. I’m leaning towards one over the other for the next one.”

For now, the only sure thing for Shyamalan is a TV series he is currently developing for Apple TV. It will be a 10-episode run from Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop. “[I can’t talk about it] too much yet,” Shyamalan said. “It’s a thriller, a half-hour thriller. When Apple launches their streaming network, our show will be one of their major shows, if not their launching show.”

Over the course of the extended four-day weekend because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Glass is anticipated to debut atop of the box office in its first weekend, making anywhere from $105 million to $120 million globally. Should the film make $120 million in its opening weekend, the latest flick in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable trilogy. Splitopened just over $40 million in 2017 while Unbreakable tallied a $30.3 million opening in 2000.

Glass opens January 18th.