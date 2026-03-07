Godzilla Celebrates Major Anniversary With Amazing Tribute

The King of the Monsters recently returned to the screen in North America, thanks to Apple TV, with the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters already past its second episode. While the organization is currently dealing with Kong on Skull Island, Godzilla has been confirmed to return to the streaming service via promotional material. Luckily, the lizard king’s influence stretches far beyond that of the West, with Japan planning to bring the creature back to the silver screen in Godzilla Minus Zero. To mark Godzilla’s latest anniversary, Toho has created a new video that highlights the history of the beast.

While Godzilla’s adventures over the years are usually deadly serious, whether the King of the Monsters is fighting humanity or other monsters, this 71st anniversary video is anything but. To help ring in the major occasion, Toho has assembled some of the figures that depict both the lizard king and his fellow beasts of the Monsterverse. The video is a stop-motion collection of some hilarious moments, directed by Cressa Maeve Aine. For those who might not know, the director has had a big hand in some well-known properties, working in the production department for movies including The Dark Knight Rises, Men in Black 3, The Avengers, and Captain America: The First Avenger. You can check out the video below.

Godzilla’s Reign of Destruction Continues

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season has already introduced some scary new elements into Legendary’s Monsterverse, with the Apple TV show giving birth to a terrifying new titan. Dubbed “Titan X,” the new monster seems to harbor similarities with the Toho creation known as Biollante, the kaiju that was something of a fusion between Godzilla and plant DNA. This threat, however, finds itself mostly sticking to the ocean depths, while also releasing scores of tinier creatures that are causing Monarch some serious headaches so far. 2027 will see the release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the third film in the kaiju crossover series, so there’s certainly reason to believe that Monarch will build up to the next cinematic entry from Legendary.

As mentioned earlier, Godzilla Minus One is planning to release its highly anticipated sequel later this year, bringing back director Takashi Yamazaki to helm the project. Often considered one of the best movies in the franchise, little is known about the sequel so far, though Godzilla Minus Zero is sure to make waves in theaters if its predecessor is any barometer. Considering that the first film only saw Godzilla fighting humanity, many are speculating that Yamazaki might bring another classic kaiju to tussle with the King of the Monsters. Ironically enough, Yamazaki recently worked on an amusement park ride in Japan that introduced his take on King Ghidorah, with the three-headed dragon potentially being a worthy inclusion in the upcoming season.

What do you think of this hilarious new take on the King of the Monsters?