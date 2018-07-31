‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Will Reportedly Have a Post-Credits Scene

If you were wondering whether to stay to the end of Godzilla” King of the Monsters’ credits, it looks like you just got your answer.

A new report from Discussing Film says their sources have confirmed a post-credits scene will be included in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It is supposed to feature Charles Dance’s mysterious character heavily, and will likely setup elements for the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong film set for 2020. The character is said to be a terrorist leader who runs a black market operation that takes and distributes resources gathered from Titans.

Whether this is just collecting them after attacks and battles (like the first Godzilla) or attacking Titans and drawing resources from them directly remains to be seen, but we can’t wait to see how this ties into the throwdown between Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters takes place five years after the events of the first Godzilla, and since then the Titan defender hasn’t been seen by anyone. As director Michael Dougherty previously revealed, the world is on edge a bit.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said. “There’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

As we already know, there are definitely others, and from the looks of the first trailer the world is not ready to see Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and more in the mix, not to mention a certain Skull Island resident by the name of Kong.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will grow the Monsterverse roster quite a bit, adding icons like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah to the mix, creatures that have long been a part of the Godzilla legacy. Now we get to see a throw down of epic proportions, and you can find the film’s official synopsis below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.