Godzilla Minus One Roars Back to Life With Major Revival Thanks to Sequel Hype

Godzilla Minus Zero is set to take the world by storm later this year, expanding on the film that helped the kaiju universe earn its first Academy Award. Even though the last time we saw this take on the King of the Monsters was in the ocean’s depths, blown to pieces by Japan’s last-ditch attempt to defeat the kaiju, it seems that this iteration of the beast’s healing factor is beyond reproach. With the highly anticipated sequel making landfall this November, Godzilla Minus One is reaping the benefits of the hype train when it comes to those looking to revisit the first entry or experience it for the first time.

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In a recent reveal regarding Blu-Ray sales for the week of April 12th to 18th, Godzilla Minus One topped the charts for the most physical copies moved of any other media. The arrival of the Godzilla Minus Zero trailer helped the Toho entry rise one hundred and twenty places, where it once was. On top of scoring the top spot for Blu-Rays, the movie was also the number one seller for UHD Blu-Rays during this time, proving that there is a serious campaign of fans that are looking to see the story that kicked off Takashi Yamazaki’s new take on the lizard king. In fact, even Yamazaki himself noted the rise in his original film’s standing on social media stating, “A tingling sense of anticipation. I’m grateful. I want to respond!!!”

Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Universe Expands

Toho

While Godzilla will be front and center in the upcoming Godzilla Minus Zero, many kaiju enthusiasts have wondered if the King of the Monsters will receive some kaiju company in the film to come. Ironically enough, Yamazaki himself has already created his take on one of Godzilla’s perfect enemies in Mechagodzilla. If you haven’t heard this news before, you might be surprised to learn where this new take on the mechanical doppelganger first appeared and whether or not it will arrive in this kaiju sequel this November.

Last August, the Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan brought in Yamazaki himself to create a ride that brought in a new take on Mechagodzilla. Godzilla The Ride: Great Clash introduced a new take on the mechanical nightmare, pitting it against Takashi’s take on Godzilla. Sporting a new design to reflect the brand new universe to reflect the changes made to Godzilla, the inclusion of America in the upcoming sequel might be a fantastic way to bring in Mechagodzilla into this universe. Even if Mechagodzilla doesn’t appear in the sequel, there is a wide bench from Toho’s roster that could be re-imagined for this universe. With Legendary’s MonsterVerse already introducing quite a few classic monsters in the West’s take on Godzilla’s reign of destruction, the “Minus” universe is going to have to play catch-up to hit the same number of kaiju.

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