Godzilla Minus One’s Mechagodzilla Reveal Is Incredibly Exciting for the Sequel

Godzilla Minus One redefined Godzilla for a new age in 2023, and with a sequel to the Academy Award-winning hit in the works, there seems to be a decent chance of none other than Mechagodzilla making an appearance. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is set in 1947 with Japan still rebuilding after the nuclear devastation of World War II. Unfortunately for the still-reeling nation, the monstrous kaiju Godzilla emerges from the sea to threaten Japan with total annihilation. Godzilla Minus One earned widespread acclaim as one of the best Godzilla movies ever made, and with Yamazaki currently developing a follow-up, there is a new, surprising indication of what the Godzilla Minus One sequel might entail, and which long-standing Godzilla villain might appear.

Yamazaki has been heavily involved in Godzilla The Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle, an attraction at Japan’s Seibuen Amusement Park. The new trailer for the ride features Godzilla in a pitched battle with Mechagodzilla. The trailer (linked below) reveals an all-new design for Mechagodzilla, which proves Yamazaki’s affinity for Mechagodzilla as a villain in Godzilla’s rogue’s gallery. Moreover, the trailer and Mechagodzilla’s appearance in it raise the very pertinent question about whether Mechagodzilla might end up being featured in Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One sequel.

Mechagodzilla’s Character History Explained

Mechagodzilla ironically made his debut right when the Showa era of Godzilla movies was nearing its end in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Initially disguised as Godzilla himself before his artificial epidermis is burned off by the genuine article’s atomic breath, Mechagodzilla was a weapon designed by a race of space gorillas seeking to wipe out humanity and conquer Earth. With the help of his fellow kaiju King Caesar, Godzilla vanquished Mechagodzilla, but the mechanized kaiju would subsequently return in 1975’s Terror of Mechagodzilla, and later made his debut in the Heisei era of Godzilla movies in 1993’s Terror of Mechagodzilla II.

Mechagodzilla went on to be a recurring Godzilla antagonist in the 21st century, battling Godzilla again in movies like Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla and Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. Mechagodzilla also had a minor role in the anime film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, and made his long-awaited Hollywood debut as the final boss of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Could Mechagodzilla Appear in the Godzilla Minus One Sequel?

Yamazaki’s involvement in the theme park attraction that Mechagodzilla will be a part of indicates that the chances of Mechagodzilla appearing in the Godzilla Minus One sequel could be fairly substantial. Yamazaki has alluded to including other Godzilla-connected kaiju in the sequel, and his mind seems to be rather heavily leaning in the direction of Mechagodzilla. With that said, when discussing the likelihood of Mechagodzilla appearing in the Godzilla Minus One sequel (which could reportedly debut as early as 2026), there are a few mitigating factors that are worth bearing in mind.

To begin with, Mechagodzilla’s aforementioned final boss role in Godzilla vs. Kong happened fairly recently, and Yamazaki could theoretically desire a bit more distance between the Monsterverse version of the kaiju and his own. Additionally, Godzilla Minus One presents its title character in one of his most purely monstrous and villainous portrayals in recent memory, so creating a situation in which Godzilla would be a hero (or at least an anti-hero) opposing Mechagodzilla could be a sharp turn for the Godzilla Minus One sequel to take. Nonetheless, with Yamazaki’s strong interest in Mechagodzilla, there could be a particularly believable scenario to integrate him into the next chapter of Godzilla’s story.

How & Why Mechagodzilla Would Be a Great Villain for the Godzilla Minus One Sequel

With Godzilla Minus One being steeped in the aftermath of the nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Japan’s defeat in World War II, the timeline of the Godzilla Minus One sequel could be right in the vicinity of the Cold War. Within the context of the Godzilla Minus One universe, that could create a plausible narrative scenario in which Japan would want to create a contingency plan in the event of Godzilla’s return. This could be the perfect setup for Japan to create Mechagodzilla, which in turn could spark an in-universe arms race of its own with the United States and U.S.S.R. trying to develop their own mechanized kaiju warriors that could play on the themes of the Cold War with the same effectiveness as Godzilla Minus One did for Japan post-World War II.

The Godzilla Minus One sequel could also throw a big twist into the mix by flipping Mechagodzilla to be the hero and making Godzilla the antagonist. That would certainly be fitting for Godzilla’s level of viciousness and aggression seen in Godzilla Minus One, though a situation in which Mechagodzilla is the villain could still work, provided that Godzilla plausibly evolves into an anti-hero in the sequel. With those and so many other possibilities for the Godzilla Minus One sequel, there is just as much potential for Mechagodzilla, and he could end up being the best Godzilla adversary for Takashi Yamazaki to bring into the sequel.

Godzilla Minus One is available to stream on Netflix.