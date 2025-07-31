Godzilla Minus One Reveals First Footage of Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Minus One is considered one of the best films focused on the King of the Monsters in the kaiju’s history, and for good reason. The stunning film from director Takashi Yamazaki wasn’t just critically acclaimed, it would become the first Toho Godzilla film to receive an Academy Award. With the sequel currently in the works from Yamazaki and his team, the lizard king is making a comeback in an unexpected avenue and it isn’t alone. Long before the sequel film arrives in theaters, kaiju fans can get their first look at Yamazaki’s take on Godzilla’s mechanical doppelganger, Mechagodzilla.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla The Ride: Giant Monsters Ultimate Battle is currently set to run in Japanese theme park, Seibuen Amusement Park. To help build up the hype for the attraction, here’s how the amusement park described the ride when it was initially announced, “While there are few specifics about the content of the new attraction, the plan is for the scope and scale to surpass that of the original acclaimed theme park experience, offering fans once again an experience unlike anything they’ve ever witnessed featuring the King of the Monsters.” Fingers crossed that this ride might one day make the leap to North America so Western kaiju fans will get the chance to ride. You can see the first footage from the ride below.

Play video

Yamazaki Returns

In the build-up to the ride, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki discussed his role in helping to create the attraction and the hard work he was putting into this new adventure, “I’m thrilled to return to Godzilla’s world from the passenger seat. What powerful foes will emerge? Where will this ride take us next? As a ride enthusiast myself, I can’t wait for my first spin—and I’m working day and night with our team to make this the most terrifying ride in the world.”

As for Mechagodzilla, the technologically advanced kaiju hasn’t been confirmed to appear in the Godzilla Minus One sequel. While Yamazaki has hinted at the idea that he would love to tackle more Godzilla-adjacent characters in the future, story details regarding his next film remain few and far between. Considering the sheer number of kaiju that have been introduced over the decades, picking which giant monster Takashi will choose for the upcoming movie will be no easy feat.

The last time we witnessed Mechagodzilla in action was thanks to Legendary’s MonsterVerse as the robotic terror was given a new origin story in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Rather than being created by aliens, the doppelganger was made by Apex Cybernetics and was forged using the remnants of King Ghidorah’s corpse. Luckily, the King of the Monsters and Skull Island’s king were able to put aside their differences and take the villain down.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to all kaiju? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.