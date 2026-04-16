Godzilla Minus Zero Director Explains America’s Role in Kaiju Sequel

Takashi Yamazaki made serious waves with his take on the King of the Monsters via Godzilla Minus One. The 2023 kaiju film saw the lizard king emerge to threaten Japan at the worst possible time for the country, as it reeled from the aftermath of World War 2. Luckily, Japan and the main characters of the re-imagining managed to defeat the popular kaiju, though these days, you can’t keep a good monster down. This year will see the release of Godzilla Minus Zero, the long-awaited sequel that will bring the King of the Monsters to the U.S., and Yamazaki has hinted at why Godzilla is hitting the West.

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In a new interview with the outlet Collider, Yamazaki discussed the now legendary scene of Godzilla looming over the Statue of Liberty, diving deeper into the lizard king’s Western assault, “It’s a very short sequence, but a very important sequence for a certain character in the film, in regards to the Statue of Liberty. And as far as the English dialogue and how much of the film is in Japanese versus English, there are certainly some parts that are in English and some Japanese characters speaking in English, as well. That’s partially because the US Department of Defense, the Navy, like the whole Army and military, is going to be a big part of the central theme of this film. Unfortunately, it’s really hard to tell you a percentage of this much more if I see that much in the other.”

Godzilla Minus Zero’s Human Angle

Toho

Adding to the American commentary, the Godzilla Minus Zero director discussed the return of the human characters who helped create this new take on the lizard king, “What I learned with Godzilla Minus One is, because a lot of the events and the scale of the kaiju is so immense, we needed a smaller lens or a smaller perspective to be able to kind of see the actual scale of the drama. Having a family unit and watching them overcome certain challenges, I think, is very relatable to audiences, given the circumstances in their surroundings. So, I once again am featuring the Shikishima family.”

The commentary continued, “At the beginning of Minus Zero, they’re a very happy family. But in the two years that have been from Minus One to Minus Zero, of course, Godzilla appears, and the sequence of events are going to throw this family back into peril, and they’re going to go back to minus again. So I think audiences are going to be on the same emotional rollercoaster that these family members, the Shikishima family, are going to be on, and we’re going to see them really struggle and overcome challenges and witness the courage of what this family unit can do.”

With Godzilla Minus Zero upgrading the lizard king, highlighting that the King of the Monsters has grown much larger physically than his initial appearance, the world at large is going to have a tough time combating the threat. While no other kaiju have been hinted at in the upcoming sequel, Godzilla might just be enough to bring humanity to the brink.

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Via Collider