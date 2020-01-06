Missing Link Wins Best Animated Movie at Golden Globes

Hollywood gathered for a pretty epic party on Sunday night, as the 2020 Golden Globes officially were underway. The ceremony was set to honor the past year of achievements in movies and television, and as always, there were a few surprises. The “Best Motion Picture – Animated” category was no exception, as a pretty unexpected film ultimately took home the trophy. Missing Link won the Best Animated Movie award, beating out How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2.

The category courted an interesting amount of controversy leading up to tonight’s awards, especially when it came to whether or not The Lion King was “animated”. The “live-action” remake of the 1994 animated film used photorealistic CGI animals to tell its story, which made it classified by the Hollywood Foreign Press as an animated venture.

“We’re really giving them the time to do it right,” The Lion King director Jon Favreau said of his effects team last year. “That was relatively early footage, rushed for that event because we wanted to get it out. But I’m here working with them. It’s a lot of the same people I worked with on Jungle Book. There was probably a big learning curve for me on that one. Now I’m up to speed and I’m used to working with all of them, and I know what the tech could do and there’s all-new tech. A lot of the consumer-facing VR stuff that’s out there that wasn’t out there back around the time of Jungle Book.”

“We were using mostly motion capture tech, and now using game engine tech and consumer-facing VR stuff, we’re able to create virtual production,” he continued. “It’s a very cool, efficient way of working and helps contribute to a live-action feel because we’re able to actually go into VR and set cameras and operate real cameras that drive virtual cameras. It has a look that, hopefully, will feel photo-real. Even though everything’s animated in it, it still should have a look of a live-action film. You’ll see.”

