Good Burger 2 Confirmed for 2023 by Kenan & Kel

Paramount+ is saying "welcome back" to Good Burger. On Friday, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was confirmed that a second Good Burger film is officially happening. Franchise stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reprise their roles from the original 1997 film, which originated from a series of sketches on All That. Production is expected to begin in May, and the film will then premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

What will Good Burger 2 be about?

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed [Thompson] is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed [Mitchell] welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

"Honestly, when we brought it back for the reboot of All That, it was just so nice to hear that the beats and rhythms were still working," Thompson explained to Entertainment Weekly. "And it was the same thing at the table read that we did for the movie. It was so refreshing to hear all those jokes and hear Ed's character come to life once again — the way he just does not understand the world the way everybody else does. It's just so hilarious, and it's so ripe for new opportunities, new storytelling, new jokes."

"It really felt like we were back in the '90s. I was saying, "Thank God for water and good exercise — and that we still look young."" Mitchell echoed.

"I'm just really excited for people to see it," Mitchell said elsewhere in the interview. "The script is really amazing. Kenan and I had an amazing time at the table read, and it's been great to figure out all the surprises. We have a lot of surprises in the script that we're excited for people to see. We just wanted to make sure that this was a fun watch for everyone who has watched us over the years. I'm really excited to bring this to the world."

