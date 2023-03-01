Frasier Star Returning for Paramount+ Revival

Paramount+'s new era of Frasier is welcoming a familiar face. On Wednesday, reports indicated that Bebe Neuwirth is set to return of Lilith Sternin for the new batch of episodes. Neuwirth is the first original cast member confirmed to be joining series star Kelsey Grammer in the revival. This news comes as it has already been confirmed that Lilith and Frasier's son will be appearing in the new series, as played by Tenet and Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The new cast members of the series include Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Anders Keith as David.

What is the Frasier revival about?

Grammer will serve as an executive producer on the new Frasier alongside Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who are writing the scripts. In the new series, Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer revealed in an interview with People.com late last year. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

"We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," Grammer added. "But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."

Will Niles return for the Frasier revival?

One of the biggest questions surrounding this new era is if, and how, Frasier's brother, Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), could cameo. As Grammer has already revealed, Niles will not be appearing for a distinct reason.

"David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer explained late last year. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act. It's an entirely new life for him."

Are you excited for the Frasier revival? What do you think of Neuwirth returning for the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Frasier sequel will arrive on Paramount+ at a later date.