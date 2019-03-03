‘Good Burger’ Car is Up For Sale

If you were a kid in the ’90s, there’s a good chance that you were obsessed with Good Burger, the All That sketch turned feature film that starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Well, if you loved Good Burger and happen to have a spare $10,000, you can purchase the burger car from the movie.

According to Fox, the car is a custom 1975 AMC Pacer with a hamburger hood that was built especially for the film in 1997. Unfortunately, the car is looking pretty worn down and rusty, but that’s not stopping the seller from trying to get make some dough on Facebook Marketplace.

Apparently, the seller’s father bought it from someone who won it in a contest many years ago.

While the car might not be the best investment, now would be a good time to purchase it. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter back in December, Thompson is currently in talks to make a potential Good Burger sequel.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time. We’ve had meetings about it, so it’s in the higher powers’ hands cause we’ve both said that we’re down to do it,” he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

If a new movie actually does come to fruition, it wouldn’t be the first time Kenan and Kel have reunited. Back in 2015, the two came together after not speaking in a long time to reprise the sketch on The Tonight Show.

While there’s no official word on a new Good Burger film, fans can look forward to Nickelodeon rebooting All That, the series that started it all. Thompson, who has been a Saturday Night Live cast member since 2003, is returning to his roots by executive producing the project.

According to Variety, the reboot will have an all new cast, but will have “callbacks” to the original. Hopefully, that includes Good Burger!

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon and co-creator/executive producer of the original series, is excited about the potential careers another All That could launch.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” he shared. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

