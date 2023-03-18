Good Burger Fans Can't Believe Good Burger 2 Is Happening

Good Burger 2 is happening and 90s kids all over are taking a victory lap. Paramount+ will be getting the Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell movie this year. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw the two announce the project last night and the Internet devolved into hysteria. Back in 1997, the All That comedic duo brought the franchise to the big screen. Thompson and Mitchell said that Good Burger 2 would begin production in May during the late night show. Later this year will see fans head to their orange couches for the premiere.

"Honestly, when we brought it back for the reboot of All That, it was just so nice to hear that the beats and rhythms were still working," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly recently. "And it was the same thing at the table read that we did for the movie. It was so refreshing to hear all those jokes and hear Ed's character come to life once again — the way he just does not understand the world the way everybody else does. It's just so hilarious, and it's so ripe for new opportunities, new storytelling, new jokes."

Here's what's on tap for Good Burger 2: "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed [Thompson] is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed [Mitchell] welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Are you stoked for Good Burger 2? Let us know down in the comments!