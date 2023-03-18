Good Burger Fans Can't Believe Good Burger 2 Is Happening
Good Burger 2 is happening and 90s kids all over are taking a victory lap. Paramount+ will be getting the Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell movie this year. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw the two announce the project last night and the Internet devolved into hysteria. Back in 1997, the All That comedic duo brought the franchise to the big screen. Thompson and Mitchell said that Good Burger 2 would begin production in May during the late night show. Later this year will see fans head to their orange couches for the premiere.
"Honestly, when we brought it back for the reboot of All That, it was just so nice to hear that the beats and rhythms were still working," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly recently. "And it was the same thing at the table read that we did for the movie. It was so refreshing to hear all those jokes and hear Ed's character come to life once again — the way he just does not understand the world the way everybody else does. It's just so hilarious, and it's so ripe for new opportunities, new storytelling, new jokes."
.@kenanthompson & @Iamkelmitchell announce that a Good Burger 2 is officially in the works! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/SA1PpekZ3z— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 18, 2023
Here's what's on tap for Good Burger 2: "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed [Thompson] is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed [Mitchell] welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."
Are you stoked for Good Burger 2? Let us know down in the comments!
Brunch boots at the ready
Me nd the guys pulling up the good burger 2 opening https://t.co/MyG4n9mLqK pic.twitter.com/TsCmYnlvog— Kam (@kamkamog) March 18, 2023
Real tears
There’s gonna be a Good Burger 2. I’m actually happy about this 🥺😭😭pic.twitter.com/1rjpZ9GTow— Kenita Stewart (@DopeAsKen) March 18, 2023
Cinema is back
Good Burger 2 has been greenlit CINEMA IS BACK pic.twitter.com/786xuS5tve— Orvy 📱🔪 (@orvilleatari) March 18, 2023
So much reaction
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell to Star in Good Burger 2 the nostalgia of it all 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ql0OV4hfg0— Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) March 18, 2023
All the edits are crushing
Good burger 2 let’s go pic.twitter.com/E9JJbfvHPz— very rare (@veryrare_ns) March 18, 2023
What a time
Good burger 2 confirmed pic.twitter.com/dYtcANZIv8— very rare (@veryrare_ns) March 18, 2023
Will be seated
Me at the theater watching Good Burger 2 pic.twitter.com/EE6EbWb5r0— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 18, 2023
This is accurate
GOOD BURGER 2 CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/BIi8E68AQp— Brixks 🦌🏴☠️ (@_brixks_) March 18, 2023
Another sketch
Welcome to Good Burger 2, Home of the Good Burger 2, Can I take your order 2? 🍔 @kenanthompson @Iamkelmitchell #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ACSxFb7j9A— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 18, 2023
What a moment
Good Burger is back on the menu! @KenanThompson and @iamKelMitchell are ready to take your order 🍔 Get ready for #GoodBurger 2! @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/B6OiWqIF2k— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) March 18, 2023