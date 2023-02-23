Ryan Reynolds Returning to Comedy With New Paramount Movie Boy Band

Ryan Reynolds may be busy getting back in Deadpool shape, but it seems that he may have found his next gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is set to star and produce in a new Paramount comedy titled Boy Band, a film that he co-wrote with Jesse Andrews. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is also attached to producing the project under his 21 Laps production banner and is also expected to direct. Details on Boy Band are pretty scarce, but the trade revealed that it focuses on a boy band reunion, that's a good parody on boy bands from the 1990's and 2000's. There is also no word on what role Reynolds would have in the film.

The next big movie that the actor is shooting will be Deadpool 3. The film is expected to begin filming in London, U.K. fairly soon and will bring back High Jackman as Wolverine. Reynold's Maximum Effort production company will team with Marvel Studios on Deadpool 3, making the film the first Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe film to partner with an outside production company. Reynolds revealed this and the two things he thinks can ruin a blockbuster during an recent interview with Forbes.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to Forbes. "Deadpooltaught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."

Deadpool 3 looks like it's definitely headed for an interesting turn in the MCU and Reynolds is probably itching to return in the role. During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the actor revealed to us, that he wants to defy all expectations with his next go at the character.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds said. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

