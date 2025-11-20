7 Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies That Look Set To Be Masterpieces

Science fiction concepts are always so promising. Whether they are space operas, dystopian sagas, hard speculations, or alt-history epics, there’s something about a sci-fi logline that just catches your eye. The execution is where things can sometimes go wrong; however, if the current slate of films coming down the pipeline in 2026 and beyond is any indication, we’re in for at least a couple of bona fide masterpieces.

These seven upcoming sci-fi films are already generating serious buzz among fans, critics, and film buffs alike because their lofty premises are backed up by either talented creative teams, stacked casts, stellar source material, or all of the above. No matter the tone or subgenre, or whether it’s an original or part of a franchise, a fantastic sci-fi movie delivers strong, inspired storytelling that has something to say about the royal “us” (while also keeping us entertained).

7) BRZRKR

Boom! studios

BRZRKR is an upcoming live-action movie adaptation of Keanu Reeves’s comic book series of the same name. Reeves co-created the original comic with writer Matt Kindt, and the feature film is now in development at Netflix. The sci-fi-fantasy-thriller centers on an immortal warrior known as “B,” who has lived for centuries, waging constant battles while seeking meaning. In addition to starring, Reeves is also producing. The adaptation is being written by Mattson Tomlin (who is also currently working on The Batman Part II with Matt Reeves), and earlier this year, it was announced that Justin Lin (of Fast & Furious fame) will direct. With Reeves’s acting and Lin’s action chops teaming up, we’re likely to get some insane fight sequences on top of the underlying mythic and weighty source material. No release date has been set yet.

6) Cold Storage

Play video

Based on the 2019 novel by Hollywood veteran David Koepp, Cold Storage is an upcoming sci-fi comedy about a deadly parasitic fungus that escapes from an abandoned military base. The film is directed by Jonny Campbell and adapted by Koepp himself. The eclectic cast includes Liam Neeson, Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Sosie Bacon, and Vanessa Redgrave, among others. Fans of the beloved novel are excited to see Neeson and Keery (of Stranger Things) team up to tackle the containment failure. The recent trailer features the song “Bad Day,” and teases a wild, colorful ride. The tone may not be a hard sci-fi fan’s cup of tea, but comedy lovers or fans of fun, bombastic romps may just find their next favorite film on February 13, 2026.

5) The Dog Stars

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The next outing from Ridley Scott, The Dog Stars, is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adaptation of Peter Heller’s award-winning 2012 novel. The plot follows Hig (played by Jacob Elordi), a civilian pilot, and his dog, as they navigate a world nearly wiped out by a devastating flu. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong. Scott, returning to sci-fi decades after helming masterpieces like Blade Runner and Alien, has created tons of excitement and speculation about The Dog Stars. A grounded, post-apocalyptic premise will indeed be a new wheelhouse for Scott, and the jury is out on whether he still has it in him to whip out yet another sci-fi classic. However, given his resume, the cast, and the source material, this one seems to meet all the requirements for a potential masterpiece. The Dog Stars will release on March 27th, 2026.

4) The Bride!

Play video

The Bride! is a monster film that reimagines the classic Bride of Frankenstein mythos. Directed, written, and produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the movie is set in 1930s Chicago and features Frankenstein’s monster (played by Christian Bale) asking for a companion. Thus, a slain woman is reanimated as “the Bride” (played by Jessie Buckley). The stacked cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. Part horror, part sci-fi, the official trailer shows an exciting, stylistic take on the gothic tale. Given the recent success of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and the creative team involved with this one, excitement for the upcoming film is at an all-time high. Release is currently scheduled for March 6th, 2026.

3) The Dish

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Technically still untitled (though referred to on several sites as The Dish), this highly anticipated project is a new sci-fi film from master director Steven Spielberg, reportedly centered on UFOs. While details on the film are still sparse, early reports are extremely promising. The movie is said to feature a top-tier cast of Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and Colin Firth. If that alone doesn’t sell you, the legendary composer John Williams is returning to score, marking his 30th collaboration with Spielberg. Seeing that Spielberg is the same director who gave us Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the project has already drummed up more excitement than most upcoming Marvel films, and the release date is set for June 12th, 2026.

2) Project Hail Mary

Play video

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, Project Hail Mary is an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie), with a screenplay by Drew Goddard (who also adapted Weir’s The Martian for the screen). A-lister Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a teacher who wakes up alone on a spacecraft, tasked with saving Earth from a catastrophic threat. The supporting cast includes Sandra Hüller and Milana Vayntrub. Fans are especially jazzed about potential alien interaction, teased in the official trailer, and the book’s interstellar do-or-die science makes it one of Weir’s most beloved works. March 20th, 2026, is the current release date.

1) Dune: Part Three

warner bros

The highly anticipated conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy, Dune: Part Three (based loosely on Dune Messiah and possibly elements from Children of Dune), is officially in the works. The film reunites much of the cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, plus Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and even newcomer Robert Pattinson as the villain, Scytale. While Dune and Dune: Part Two DP Greig Fraser is busy filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics, we’ll almost certainly get stunning cinematography from Linus Sandgren, with more epic music by Hans Zimmer. This is perhaps the most hyped sci-fi film in development, as Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) is the decade’s best sci-fi auteur, and his vision has already transformed Herbert’s once “unfilmable” story into cinematic gold. Whether this chapter will satisfy long-time readers and newcomers alike remains to be seen, but it’s easily the upcoming sci-fi film with the most masterpiece potential. Dune: Part Three is slated for release on December 18th, 2026.

Bonus: Rendezvous With Rama

Long in development, Rendezvous With Rama is an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s classic novel that also has Denis Villeneuve attached to direct. The story follows astronauts investigating a massive, mysterious, cylindrical alien starship that drifts into our solar system — an intensely cerebral, exploratory sci-fi tale. Eric Roth (who previously worked with Villeneuve on Dune) has written the screenplay. Although there haven’t been updates in some time, and there is no cast or release date yet, this may be the most “pure” hard sci-fi project on the list. Villeneuve has said he views Rama as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tackle hard science fiction. Clarke’s novel is already beloved for its mystery and intelligence, so if Villeneuve pulls it off, as he’s done with Dune, it has the potential to join films like 2001: A Space Odyssey in the pantheon of visionary sci-fi.

