Grease Returning to AMC Theaters in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Earlier this month, beloved actor and singer Olivia Newton-John passed away at age 73. Newton-John was known for an array of movies and songs, but her biggest role was playing Sandy in the 1978 classic, Grease. The film followed Newton-John and John Travolta as they sang about "summer lovin'" and dealt with the trials and tribulations of high school in 1959. In honor of Newton-John, Grease is returning to theatres this weekend.

As of yesterday, Grease is playing in 135 AMC Theatres locations across the country. "To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," AMC CEO Adam Aron wrote in a statement. "An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research." You can view the post below:

After the news of Newton-John's death was released, Travolta took to social media to pay tribute to his friend and co-star.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" Travolta wrote. "Your Danny, your John!"

Grease may be returning to theatres, but that's not the only way you can experience the classic. A Grease spin-off series is coming to Paramount+. The series was previously rebranded as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, "an hour-long musical comedy about how the infamous Pink Ladies (comprised of Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever."

In January, Paramount+ officially announced the principal cast for Rise of the Pink Ladies, as production for the ten-episode began in Vancouver. The series' cast will include Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. No new news has been released about the series since the beginning of the year.

Grease is now playing in select AMC Theatres.