Grease Star Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olvia Newton-John, the singer and actor best known for her iconic role in the movie musical Grease, has died. She was 73 years old. The news was confirmed by a representative for the family, who said she died peacefully at home, according to a social media post by her husband, John Easterling. Aside from Grease, she had a decades-long career in music and philanthropy, while dealing for 30 years with breast cancer. She also had a memorable role in Xanadu. Her final onscreen role as as "Olivia," a fictionalized version of herself, in The Very Excellent Mister Dundee.

The Grease soundtrack remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, and includes two enormous hit singles for Newton-John: "You're the One That I Want" and "Summer Nights," both performed as duets with co-star John Travolta. Among her many other hits is 1981's "Physical," one of the best-selling songs of the '80s, which stayed at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts for 10 weeks.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," read the statement posted to the star's Facebook page. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

In addition to her work for breast cancer research, Newton-John has long been an activist for environmental and animal rights issues. Born in the U.K., she has a dual citizenship in Australia, has launched several product lines for Koala Blue, and co-owns the Gaia Retreat & Spa in Australia.

According to the post, she is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

We send our condolences to Olivia Newton-John's family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult time.