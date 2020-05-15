Grease Sing-a-Long to Air on CBS

✖

There isn't going to be a whole lot of "summer lovin'" this year due to the pandemic, but have no fear, because "Grease is the word!" It was reported earlier today that since the 74th Annual Tony Awards are unable to take place, CBS will be airing the sing-a-long version of Grease in its place. The 1978 classic stars John Travolta and Oliva Newton-John and it's exactly the kind of boost we need in these trying times. The movie (along with its musical subtitles) will air on CBS on June 7th from 8:30 PM EST to 11 PM EST.

“CBS today announced the addition of the broadcast television premiere of ‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ to Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library, broadcast on the CBS Television Network,” Viacom wrote in a statement. “'Grease Sing-A-Long' will air June 7 (8:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the Network and will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the classic film for viewers to join in the fun and sing and dance throughout the movie.”

They added, "Grease continues to be a cultural phenomenon, featuring an explosion of song and dance, as well as star-making performances from John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Upon its release, Grease made an indelible impact on popular culture. Decades later, the film remains an enduring favorite as legions of new fans continue to discover the memorable moments, sensational soundtrack and classic love story. Boasting unforgettable songs, including ‘Greased Lightnin’,’ ‘Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,’ ‘Summer Nights,’ the Academy Award®-nominated ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You,’ ‘Beauty School Drop Out’ and, of course, the eponymous title track ‘Grease,’ the film is a timeless feel-good celebration." You can watch an ad for the sing-a-long in the tweet below:

We got chills, and they're multiplying because Grease Sing-A-Long is coming to #CBSMovieNight. Belt out the songs of the hit musical along with the rest of the country on the summer night of Sunday, 6/7, at 8:30pm/7:30c on CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/E1JWVWZd2s — CBS (@CBS) May 14, 2020

CBS' Sunday Night Movies began at the beginning of the month with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and continued with Forrest Gump. This Sunday, May 17th, will be a screening of Mission: Impossible at 8 PM EST. Next Sunday, May 24th, will feature a viewing of Titanic at 7 PM EST. The following week, on May 31st, will be a screening of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at 8 PM EST.

Will you be watching the Grease sing-along on June 7th? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.