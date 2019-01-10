‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Sound Mixer Gregg Rudloff Dies at 63

Academy Award winning sound mixer for Mad Max: Fury Road, Gregg Rudloff, has died. He was 63.

According to Variety, Rudloff’s death is being treated as a possible suicide.

Rudloff, who followed in his father sound engineer Tex Rudloff’s footsteps, was first credited for his work on 1982’s Honkytonk Man with Clint Eastwood before going on to work on such iconic films as Risky Business, Footloose, Stand By Me, and The Princess Bride. He also did work on Space Jam, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Superman Returns.

Over the course of his career, Rudloff was nominated for the Oscar numerous times. Some of nominations include nods for American Sniper, Argo, and The Perfect Storm. He won the award for Mad Max: Fury Road, The Matrix, and Glory.

Rudloff, after winning the Academy Award for Mad Max: Fury Road — an award he shared with Chris Jenkins and Ben Osmo — Rudloff spoke about how happy he was to have worked with director George Miller and described his work in sound as what he lived for.

“Working with George, not only him recognizing, but embracing our passion for the use of sound in storytelling, that’s what we live for, that’s what gives us our fix,” he said.

Rudloff made similar comments about the importance of collaboration in a profile on the Technicolor website.

“For me, it’s not so much about what I’ve done, it’s about whom I’ve done it with,” he said.

As news of Rudloff’s passing broke, David White — who himself won an Oscar for best sound edition for work on Mad Max: Fury Road — took a moment to remember his colleague and friend.

“From the moment Gregg came into my world, my understanding of humility, excellence and what it is to be a man and to stand for something changed forever,” White said. “I thank you my friend, and though I know you knew I felt that, oh God I wish I said it to you,” White wrote. “Too late now.”