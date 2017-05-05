James Gunn Kept Ego's Car from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

✖

Director James Gunn walked, or drove, away with a stylish souvenir from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set. The film opens with Kurt Russell as Ego, Star-Lord's father, driving in a 1978 Mustang II King Cobra T-Top. When filming was done, Gunn took the vehicle home to add to his collection of other memorabilia from his films. While answering some fan questions during a break from filming Peacemaker, Gunn stated that he has something from "All of them," Gunn revealed on Instagram. "I have the original Orb & power stone from Guardians Vol 1, Ego's car from Vol 2, Bill Pardy's badge from Slither & much more."

Gunn has been active on social media answering questions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. During one such interaction, he clarified some details about where the film's events take place. "First part takes place in Andromeda. Ego is further away, in a galaxy on the edge of the universe, probably MACS0647-JD or something," he tweeted.

In another, he confirmed that he hadn't originally planned for Gamora to die as she did in Avengers: Infinity War. "I definitely didn't always plan on it - that's why she isn't on my list," he tweeted. "But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn't completely out of my control either. It's probably my favorite scene in Infinity War."

Gunn has been busy with The Suicide Squad and its spinoff HBO Max series, Peacemaker, but he'll soon return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film begins production later this year in the United Kingdom and will use filming technology pioneered in The Mandalorian. The film will debut in theaters in 2023.

Gunn has also been involved in orchestrating the Guardians of the Galaxy's role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will lead into the third Guardians movie. "Taika Waititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing," Gunn stated on Twitter. "We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Before returning to the big screen, Marvel Studios will bring the Guardians crew to streaming television. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney