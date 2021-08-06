The Suicide Squad Sticking to HBO Max and Theatrical Release Plans

✖

It was recently announced that Warner Media's 2021 film line-up would be releasing in theatres as well as on HBO Max. That includes big titles such as The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, Dune, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, and more. After the news broke, it was reported that The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, was unhappy about the decision. While Gunn did not speak on the news directly, a source told The Hollywood Reporter he was "not pleased when the studio followed its shocking announcement by floating a lackluster formula for compensating him and other profit participants." According to a new report from Deadline, any potential negative feelings from Gunn have not changed anything.

"I hear that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is apt to stick to its theatrical and HBO Max streaming release strategy, versus a pure theatrical release," Deadline wrote.

In a statement back in December, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said the model "enables us to best support our films, creative partners and moviegoing in general throughout 2021."

"We have a fantastic, wide-ranging slate of titles from talented and visionary filmmakers next year, and we're excited to be able to get these movies in front of audiences around the world," Emmerich said. "And, as always, we'll support all of our release with innovative and robust marketing campaigns for their theatrical debuts, while highlighting this unique opportunity to see our films domestically via HBO Max as well."

Whether or not Gunn is truly upset about The Suicide Squad's release plans, that is not stopping the director from continuing to work with HBO Max. Gunn is currently in Canada filming Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad set to star John Cena.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the upcoming series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6, 2021.