Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rating Revealed

In just a few months, a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming to an end with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Marvel Studios blockbuster has been met with an outpouring of anticipation, both because it will be James Gunn's last movie (for now) within the MCU, and because the fate of many characters hangs in the balance. A new update surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 adds even more hype to that, revealing the film's official rating. According to a new listing from the MPAA's Film Ratings website, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements."

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's Comic-Con panel last year. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on Friday, May 5th.