Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista Shows Off New Gift from Dune Co-Star Jason Momoa

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are best known for their Marvel and DC roles, respectively. Bautista plays Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Momoa is Aquaman. However, both men will be seen in the highly-anticipated Dune film. The movie was recently delayed until next October, but that's not stopping Dune fans from getting hyped about the film. It appears the movie's cast also bonded during their time on set because Bautista just took to social media to show off a gift he received from Momoa.

"Big love to my brother @prideofgypsies for hooking me up with this sick ass @harleydavidson gear. So badass! #RideOrDie #Brotherhood #DreamChasers," Bautista wrote. You can check out a photo of the actor rocking his new top below:

In Dune, Bautista will be playing Glossu "Beat" Rabban and Momoa will be Duncan Idaho. The star-studded cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's novel.

During a recent interview with Men's Health, Momoa explained why he has no plans to see Dune in theaters. He admitted that being an actor can have unintended consequences on his family. Momoa explained that his son, Wolfie, gets upset watching him act in violent scenes. This would probably hold true for a film like Dune.

"My son just loses it," Momoa explained. "'Papa, are you okay?' And I’m like, 'Son, I’m sitting right next to you. We're good. This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.'"

As for Bautista and Marvel, director James Gunn recently made it clear he has no intention of making the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without his Drax. Currently, we have no idea what to expect from Gunn's next Marvel movie. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, previously teased that it will be the best yet.

"I don’t know exactly," Gillan said last year. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together."

For now, Dune is expected to be scheduled for release on October 1, 2021.