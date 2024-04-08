Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's Vampire Movie Adds Loki Star

In just a matter of months, the mysterious new movie from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan has quickly become one of Hollywood's most-anticipated projects. The film, which is currently untitled, was only announced to be in the works this past January, but has already acquired a distributor and a 2025 release date — and now, a major new cast member. On Monday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Wunmi Mosaku has joined the cast of Coogler's film, which he is directing, writing, and producing. Mosaku is known for her performance as Hunter B-15 on Marvel Studios' Loki, as well as Lovecraft Country and His House.

Mosaku joins a cast that includes Jordan in the lead role, which is actually rumored to be dual roles of twin brothers. Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell are also among the cast of the film. Reports indicate that Mosaku will be the film's female lead, possibly portraying the wife of one of Jordan's characters.

What Is Ryan Coogler's New Movie About?

The currently-untitled film is rumored to be set in the Jim Crow-era South and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.The film is being distributed through Warner Bros., after an intense bidding war began earlier this year.

Coogler will be the lead producer on the film, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. This currently-untitled film would be the latest in a long string of projects that Jordan and Coogler have worked on together, including both Black Panther movies, Fruitvale Station, and the first Creed movie.

Will Michael B. Jordan Play Superman?

Another project tied to Jordan that fans have been especially excited to see is his potential work in the DC Universe. Not only has Jordan been attached to executive produce an adaptation of Static Shock, but rumors have swirled in the past few years that he could portray a version of Superman — possibly Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod — in live-action.

Previous reports suggested that that project might come to fruition as a Max-exclusive series, although with Ta-Nehisi Coates also previously penning a standalone Superman film produced by J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot, and James Gunn and Peter Safran now co-leading DC Studios and launching their own Superman reboot, updates have been relatively slim as of late.

"It's tough. I hate being a business man and understanding both sides of the situation," Jordan said in an interview back in 2019. "There is a huge upside to it, but being under that microscope, being picked apart and compared to so many different versions of Superman... I would rather do something original. I'll be Calvin Ellis."

Coogler and Jordan's currently-untitled movie is currently scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025.