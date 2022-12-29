Halle Berry Reviews Glass Onion, Fans Want Rian Johnson to Cast Her in Third Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix, and many people have taken to social media to talk about the film. The movie is already a hit, and many celebrities have taken to Twitter to talk about the movie. One such person is Oscar-winner Halle Berry, who many of our readers will know best for playing Storm in the X-Men films. Berry tweeted about the movie, and now fans want Rian Johnson to cast her in the threequel.

"Benoit Blanc! ... That has a kick," Berry tweeted. Of course, the star is referring to the line in Glass Onion in which Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc says, "Halle Berry. That has a kick!" Johnson replied to Berry's post with a bunch of heart and fire emojis, which prompted some replies from fans. "Put her in the next one!" @tauriqmoosa wrote. "Call her for the next Benoit adventure," @marcelomiceli93 added. "Offer her a role in part 3!" @ClaireShrout replied. "Add her to your next ensemble Rian!" @beemerw21 suggested. You can check out the tweets below:

What Is Glass Onion's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Glass Onion has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, Johnson's film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 343 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. This is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig shared. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Does Janelle Monae Deserve an Oscar Nomination For Glass Onion?

With awards season in full swing, Janelle Monáe's name has been tossed around as a potential nominee for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance in Glass Onion. Recently, she received a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and she already won an award for her performance from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle and was nominated for a Black Reel Award. At the Critics Choice Awards, she'll be going up against Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.