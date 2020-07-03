Hamilton Finally Gets Official Funko Pops

When Lin-Manuel Miranda launched a line of Pin Mates figures based on his hit Broadway musical and Disney+ film Hamilton last month, we wondered if Hamilton Funko Pops would be far behind. Here's the answer.

Over the years there have been countless custom Hamilton Funko Pops, but you can finally get your pre-order in for the real thing starting today. What's more, Funko went big with the wave, producing six common Pop figures that cover many of the most popular characters: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler, and George Washington. There are also Pocket Pop Keychains of Alexander Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Aaron Burr, and George Washington. Walmart also has an exclusive Pop of Hamilton in a blue coat up for pre-order right here.

Pre-orders for the entire wave of Hamilton Funko Pop figures and keychains are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now. Here's hoping that Thomas Jefferson and King George are in the works for a future release. If the King George Funko Pop figure has a Chase with spit we're gonna lose it.

If you're unfamiliar with Hamilton, you can watch the movie here on Disney+. The launch of Hamilton on Disney+ was wildly successful - even Star Wars: The Mandalorian couldn't match it. An official description can be found below.

"HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography."

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.