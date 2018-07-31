Treat Yourself for Harry Potter’s 38th Birthday

Today, July 31st, is a very special day for Harry Potter fans. It’s a day to celebrate Harry Potter’s 38th birthday, and J.K. Rowling’s 53rd!

You’ll probably see all kinds of Harry Potter promotions and events today, but we wanted to highlight a some of the new products that have been released and the big deals that are happening right now. It may be Harry Potter’s birthday, but you can be the one to get the gifts.

First off, Hot Topic and sister site Box Lunch have released some outstanding new Harry Potter fashions complete with sales. You can shop the entire Hot Topic Harry Potter lineup here and the entire BoxLunch lineup here. Some of the highlights in the lineup of new releases include:

• Harry Potter Knockturn Alley Icon Button-Up Shirt (Hot Topic)

• Harry Potter Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes Dress (Hot Topic)

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Tie Sleeve Hoodie (Hot Topic)

• Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban Sweater (Hot Topic)

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Hype Jerseys (BoxLunch)

• Harry Potter Olivanders Dad Hat (BoxLunch)

• Danielle Nicole Harry Potter Horcrux Marvolo Gaunt Ring Handbag (BoxLunch)

• Harry Potter Quidditch Jerseys (BoxLunch)

Furthermore, a big Harry Potter sale is happening right now over at ThinkGeek, where they’re offering up to 80% off on dozens of toys, fashions, housewares, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts.

The official Warner Bros. shop is also offering modest discounts on hundreds of Harry Potter items, and they are currently accepting pre-orders for the Trivial Pursuit World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition, which is slated to arrive in early August. The game is also available to order via Amazon with a 19% discount.

On a related note, LEGO recently unveiled the 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, touting it as the biggest Harry Potter LEGO set ever made. At a whopping 6020 pieces, it’s one of the biggest LEGO sets ever produced, period.

The Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon set currently tops the list at 7541 pieces for $799.99, but you’ll be able to score the new Hogwarts Castle set for $399.99 when it arrives on September 1st. It will be available to order right here, most likely starting at midnight EST on that date. However, VIP members will be able to order it early starting on August 15th, so if you haven’t joined yet, you can do that right here. It’s easy and free.

The massive Hogwarts Castle set includes towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

