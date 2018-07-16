The ‘Harry Potter’ 8-Film Collection in 4K Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is upon us, and one of the biggest Blu-ray deals going is an absolutely ridiculous $99.99 (44% off) discount on the 4K UHD Harry Potter 8-Film Blu-ray collection. UPDATE: Now down to $79.98! This is the lowest price ever offered for the set, and yesterday it was $160, so fans are going to go nuts for this deal. Grab it right here before they sell out.

From the official description:

“The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.”

“All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.”

If the $99.99 price tag is still to rich for your blood, you could always go with the standard Harry Potter 8-Film collection on Blu-ray, which is currently $50.87 (49% off) UPDATE: Now down to $28.99.

In other Harry Potter news, LEGO has announced that nearly two dozen fan favorite characters from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are part of a brand new series of minifigures from both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts that you’ll be able to pick up at starting on August 1st for $3.99 each.

The minifigures will be available in toy stores, but good luck collecting them all that way. You’re best bet is to hit shop.LEGO.com at midnight EST on July 31st / August 1st and start filling up your cart as quickly as possible. You should also keep in mind that four big Harry Potter LEGO sets are also expected to hit the LEGO Shop at the same time as the minfigures. These sets include 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall, 75955 Hogwarts Express, 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow, and 75956 Quidditch Match. You can learn more about those sets right here. Needless to say, you have some decisions to make.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.