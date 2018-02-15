Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game Is Coming To Kickstarter

Knight Models is expanding into the world of Harry Potter, and the new game is coming to Kickstarter.

Knight Models is the creator of the Batman Miniatures Game, which has since expanded into the DC Universe game. Now they’re taking on Harry Potter, but fans can still expect the same stellar miniatures the studio is known for. The Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game will feature a bevy of fan-favorite characters from the franchise, who will make their way through iconic locations like Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, Chamber of Secrets, and more.

As you can see in the images, this includes characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, as well as other characters like Severus Snape, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Ginny Weasley, Nymphadora Lupin, and Bellatrix Lestrange just to name a few.

There aren’t many details on the actual gameplay, but it will most likely have some similarities to their other titles. Resolving Challenges and Quests is mentioned, as are Potion and Artifact cards, and it wouldn’t be a Harry Potter game without some sort of spellwork.

You can check out part of the announcement below for a better glimpse of how the game will play.

“The Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game gives players complete freedom to form their own group of witches and wizards. Players can collect their favorite models, and equip them with Potion and Artefact cards and, of course, a dizzying array of Spells. The variety of options at your disposal means no two games are the same. The Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game is easy to learn and fun to play. Its free-flowing, dynamic gameplay means you’ll want to return again and again to unleash new characters and abilities and perfect your tactics.”

You can check out the impressive miniatures in the gallery, though you’ll most likely have to paint those yourselves. That might not be the case though, but guess we’ll have to wait for the official launch before we find out.

The Harry Potter Miniatures Adventure Game comes to Kickstarter on March 14th.