New Fantastic Four Theory Could Mean You’re Totally Wrong About That Thunderbolts* Scene

With Thunderbolts* finally available, Marvel fans get to break down the movie’s exciting post-credits scene in search of clues about the MCU’s future. In particular, Thunderbolts* unexpectedly offers hints on what to expect from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be coming to theaters in a few months. While the post-credits scene is obviously teasing a future team-up, validated by the casting of Avengers: Doomsday, there’s still plenty we don’t know about those images, with some theories even pointing out an even more tragic setting than we first imagined. Of course, we’ll have to deal with full Thunderbolts* spoilers below, so be warned.

In Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, Yelena’s (Florence Pugh) team has been operating as the New Avengers for 14 months, using the former Avengers Tower as their new headquarters. At the end of this enlightening scene, the Watchtower’s computers detect an interdimensional ship approaching Earth. The satellite images of the vessel reveal it’s adorned with the Fantastic Four symbol, teasing the arrival of Marvel’s First Family in the Sacred Timeline.

The scene reignites speculation about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, seemingly confirming the First Family’s tragic fate. After all, if the Fantastic Four is coming from an alternative timeline, that most likely means their home world was destroyed somehow, turning them into interdimensional exiles. However, since we don’t see who is inside the ship, Thunderbolts* could be teasing an even more disturbing fate.

Are All the Members of the Fantastic Four Coming to the Sacred Timeline?

While the Fantastic Four ship appears at the end of Thunderbolts*, there’s no telling if all the members of the First Family are aboard it. In fact, uncertain if the ship carries anyone at all. The ship could have been sent by the FF as a warning, trying to alert other timelines of the dangerous Incursions currently destroying the multiverse. Or, in a tragic twist of fate, the ship could have only a few of the Fantastic Four heroes, those who managed to escape the fury of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Splitting the Fantastic Four would raise the stakes for Avengers: Doomsday, as the First Family would have to work on two different fronts to reunite. That could be the primary motivator for the FF to join forces with the Sacred Timeline heroes, as they would need to venture into the multiverse to rescue their loved ones. This possibility would also position the FF members who arrive at the Sacred Timeline as guides to the rest of the heroes, aware of the dangers that lie ahead and how to navigate the thread of splitting timelines that now populate the MCU since the end of Loki.

