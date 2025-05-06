GTA 6: Everything We Know About Voice Cast So Far

GTA 6‘s latest info dump just gave us a lot more information on the game, potentially including some of the actors who may be in the game. Rockstar Games is known for creating some of the best characters in gaming. Niko Bellic, Arthur Morgan, and John Marston are just some of the names that come to mind as all-time great video game protagonists and they’re all from Rockstar. However, a lot of these great characters aren’t played by some big Hollywood actor or anyone you would’ve recognized before these games. There have been some big Hollywood names in Rockstar games like Ray Liotta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Burt Reynolds, but in more recent years, they’ve strayed away from that.

As such, fans have been widely speculating over the GTA 6 cast for years, even before the first trailer. When the big GTA 6 leaks happened in 2022, fans were trying to figure out who the actors were based on their likeness and small voice clips. GTA 6 trailer 2 has been a lot more fruitful for potentially identifying who is who in this game, though. Not only does it feature better looks at all of the characters, but there is quite a bit more talking and we see characters that weren’t featured in any meaningful way in the other footage.

GTA 6: Everything We Know About the Cast

Although we just got a bunch of new info on GTA 6, Rockstar Games hasn’t laid all of their cards out on the table just yet. Although we have a lot of info on GTA 6‘s characters, the developer hasn’t revealed who is playing who itself, but fans have done their own digging to try and figure out some of the actors in the trailer. For starters, fans believe that Barry actor Stephen Root is playing Brian Heder, the man hassling Jason at the start of the trailer. He appears to be Jason’s boss or main contact, as he is prominently featured with Jason in screenshots and the trailer.

As for GTA 6‘s male protagonist, Jason, he has remained pretty elusive. No one has been able to identify his actor quite yet, but with so many good looks at him now, it seems likely that fans will pour their heart and soul into figuring it out. Some have guessed that it is Troy Baker, the actor famous for playing Joel in The Last of Us, but they don’t look very similar and Rockstar tends to avoid casting well-known names for its main characters.

GTA 6‘s female protagonist, Lucia, may have been been discovered a while ago. Fans believe Lucia is played by Manni L. Perez, an actress who has worked with Rockstar before in a more minor role on GTA Online content. Fans have done side by side comparisons and she has a bunch of Lucia’s facial features on top of having a similar voice. She has also been asked in interviews about playing the role, but been very cagey. Perez revealed that she has also done simulated sex scenes, despite fans saying there’s nothing else in here previous work that would fit that description… but GTA 6‘s latest trailer indicates there will be a lot of intimate moments between Jason and Lucia.

As of right now, that’s really all we know. Fans will likely piece more info together as time goes on, but Rockstar will likely keep all of this a secret until closer to when GTA 6 releases next year. Either way, it’s exciting to have as much information as we currently do!