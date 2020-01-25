Patton Oswalt Shares Heartwarming Harry Potter Video

Harry Potter‘s main line of movies may have ended, but there are still fans living through the Hogwarts adventures for the first time. Patton Oswalt shared the entire book series with his daughter and the climactic moment of the final book got captured on film. His wife walked in as they were reading the final line and the little girl couldn’t believe it was really over. Having cameras around for these magical moments to capture reactions is pretty great. Maybe they can start Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them? Probably best to save that for later. A lot of fans still have a ton of love for the original levels.

Daniel Radcliffe was the hero of the film series and he believes that there will be a reboot at some point He said last year, “It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point. It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch.”

He joked, “I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more.

My wife walked in 15 minutes ago and caught the last moment of a two year journey. The look on Alice’s face says it all. Thank you @jk_rowling. pic.twitter.com/n9sgjHsltn — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 25, 2020

If the wait feels like too long, there’s the Harry Potter: A Journey Through eBook shorts to tide you over. Potter more wrote a description of those as well:

“The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason. You may remember Harry Potter – A History of Magic and the family edition, Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic, which came out back in 2017. This was followed by the audiobook last year, which featured expanded interviews with the exhibition curators, narrated by Natalie Dormer. These eBook shorts are adapted from the audiobook and are a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer.

“In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”