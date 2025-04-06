Superman Just Confirmed Another Actor Playing Multiple DCU Characters

Alan Tudyk is one of the most prolific voice actors working today. He’s voiced everyone from the Joker and Clayface (in the adult animated series Harley Quinn) to some of DC’s most iconic superheroes, including The Flash (in Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Green Arrow (in Young Justice), and Superman himself (in Justice League: War). After joining the new DC Universe spearheaded by James Gunn in Max’s animated Creature Commandos — where Tudyk voiced Dr. Phosphorus as well as Clayface and roboticist Will Magnus — Gunn has confirmed that Tudyk is also voicing the robot “4” in the Superman movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robot 4 is one of the Kryptonian automatons seen tending to the wounded Man of Steel (David Corenswet) in the extended Superman sneak peek footage screening in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend.

Play video

When Superdog Krypto drags Superman into his Fortress of Solitude, the Tudyk-voiced robot tells Superman, “No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever. Merely automatons here to serve.” (Listen closely and you might hear another recognizable voice speaking what sounds to be the Kryptonian language as the robots tend to Kal-El in the Fortress of Solitude.)

Not only did Tudyk’s Will Magnus study the Nazi-killing G.I. Robot (voiced by Sean Gunn) to create the “next wave of automatons” in Creature Commandos, but Tudyk has voiced a number of robots in live-action and animation, including the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO (in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor season 2), Autobot Optimus Prime (in Transformers: EarthSpark), and lemon-headed robot companion Cosmo (in The Electric State).

alan tudyk voices robot 4 in james gunn’s superman

Sean Gunn, who reprised his role from 2021’s The Suicide Squad as Weasel in Creature Commandos, will also play the (human) Maxwell Lord in the DCU. And Nathan Fillion, who previously played T.D.K./The Detachable Kid in the quasi-canon The Suicide Squad, will first appear in Superman as the bowl cut-headed Guy Gardner Green Lantern before he returns in HBO’s Lanterns series opposite Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.

Like Gunn and Fillion, Tudyk is a frequent collaborator of Gunn’s: before his starring role in Creature Commandos, he collaborated with Gunn for 2009’s James Gunn’s PG Porn, and Gunn appeared on Tudyk’s Fillion-produced Vimeo series Con Man.

Superman — starring David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor — also features a cast that will introduce a number of characters to the DCU, including Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría). Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent; Sara Sampaio and Terence Rosemore play Luthor’s associates, Eve Teschmacher and Otis; and Frank Grillo reprises his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr. The movie opens July 11.