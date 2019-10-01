Harry Potter Website Pottermore to Close and Make Way for New Site

If you consider yourself a Potterhead, then you need to brace yourself. Eight years ago, fans were introduced to a new piece of the Harry Potter franchise that was unlike any other. The official Pottermore website went live with a slew of exclusive behind-the-scenes details, but it seems the site’s time has come. According to a new report, Pottermore is closing its door to embark on a brand-new journey.

Earlier today, Pottermore confirmed its decision to move on and rebrand for a new generation. The site announced it will shut down Pottermore less than a decade after going live in order to transition to a new website known as The Wizarding World. This rebranding is being done to honor future Harry Potter projects which may not fit within Pottermore, but the site’s existing user base shouldn’t be too scared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Pottermore users will be able to transfer their accounts to The Wizarding World ASAP.

“After seven years of providing you with all the latest Wizarding World reports, analysing every single facet of the Harry Potter stories, breaking news about the Fantastic Beasts films, challenging your fandom with some rather tough quizzes and, of course, asking you to discover your true Hogwarts house, we can now announce… that we’re going to do more of it! Just next door at our new home, WizardingWorld.com,” Pottermore confirmed in a new statement.

“It’s a bit like The Burrow; we’re magically adding a few extra floors to our house and throwing in some Extension Charms, bringing over the content you know and love from Pottermore.com, and adding some new, enhanced surprises. A visit to Pottermore.com will redirect to WizardingWorld.com – but don’t worry, you haven’t made a mistake with your Floo Powder. It is still, very much, the online home of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.”

If you want to bring your existing profile over to the new site, you can create a so-called Wizarding Passport to move over your details. Your Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus will all be kept on record. It seems all of Pottermore’s beloved quizzes and articles will be moved over as well, so fans can expect even more magical reports to go live on The Wizarding World once it is running.

Are you ready to bid farewell to Pottermore after all these years? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!