Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Trailer Released by HBO Max

Harry Potter fans are finally getting the reunion they’ve been waiting for. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (the film that began the iconic franchise), Warner Bros. and HBO Max are bringing the cast of the series back together for a new reunion special. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to make its debut on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, and the first teaser trailer for the event is finally here.

During a new episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on Sunday night, HBO Max released the first Return to Hogwarts sneak peak. The teaser — which you can see below — features glimpses at a couple of beloved Harry Potter stars as they get their letters to return. Take a look in the video below!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are all going to be part of the reunion, as confirmed by the new teaser. It would be hard to do this kind of event without the trio that led the entire franchise so fans will certainly be able to breathe easier knowing all three will be attending. The teaser doesn’t reveal the full list of guests participating in the reunion but does confirm quite a few.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch are all specifically mentioned by the teaser as former franchise actors that will be appearing in Return to Hogwarts.

HBO Max has been making a habit out of these specials, having already released two wildly popular TV reunions over the last year or so. Will Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got back together for the first time last November in the streaming service’s first attempt at a reunion special. Earlier this year, the cast of Friends reunited for a special that fans had been asking for for quite some time. Return to Hogwarts marks the first time the streamer has done a reunion with a film franchise, as the first two specials brought together the casts of beloved TV shows.

