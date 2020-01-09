Harry Potter Store to Open in New York

Audiences first met Harry Potter in 1997 with the release of the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (released in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone) and, in the decades since, the franchise has become one of the most successful brands in pop culture, with Warner Bros. confirming that it was opening the first official Harry Potter store in New York City. The storefront is meant to house all manner of products related to the franchise, ranging from the books to the Harry Potter film franchise and including products supporting the Fantastic Beasts series of films, in addition to products exclusive to the New York location.

Per press release, “Opening in Summer 2020, the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof with everything from personalized robes and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location. Spanning three floors and over 20,000 sq. ft., the space will provide fans with a number of exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the Wizarding World.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros. shared in a statement. “We are very excited to be opening in New York. It’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

The studio has also released the above concept images of the store, which are subject to change.

The first film adaptation of the novels landed in 2001 and, over the course of eight total Harry Potter films, earned $7.7 billion worldwide. In 2016, the film franchise expanded with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which earned a sequel, adding another combined $1.47 billion to its worldwide box office totals. A third film in that series is on the way, with the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child serving as a sequel to the proper Harry Potter narrative and as Universal Studios has delivered The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions at their Hollywood, Orlando, and Japanese locations.

Stay tuned for details on the official Harry Potter store.

Are you looking forward to visiting the store? Let us know in the comments below!