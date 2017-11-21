Harry Potter: The Wand Collection Trailer Released

In the world of Harry Potter a wand is the most essential took for wizards and now a new book is giving fans an in depth look at everything wand-related from the Harry Potter films.

In an exclusive new trailer shared by Entertainment Weekly, Insight Editions compiled footage from the Harry Potter films showing off some of the very best wand moments while also revealing a little bit of what fans can expect in the book. You can check out the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book gives a detailed look at the wands featured in the Harry Potter movies along with their backstory — how they were made, what they’re made of, and the various ideas behind them. Harry, Ron, and Hermione all have their wands featured in the book but for those who like to cheer for a villain, Voldemort’s wand is also included in the book.

The book also includes behind-the-scenes information from the prop makers who made the wands and the book is also full of new, detailed photography giving fans a never-before-seen glimpse into the Boy Who Lived’s magical world.

But if a detailed look into the wands of Harry Potter isn’t enough and you need to see the wands in action, that’s coming soon, too. HBO announced earlier this month that, starting on January 1, 2018, the service will have all eight of the films in the Harry Potter franchise as well as the prequel film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The films will be available across all of HBO’s platforms and fans will be able to stream the movies as well.