Haunted Mansion Director Justin Simien Teases Potential Sequels

Hollywood has built itself on franchises and intellectual property that will live on longer than each and every one of us. That's why in the year 2023, reboots like Disney's Haunted Mansion could easily expand into something much larger than just a single, one-shot movie. In fact, Haunted Mansion helmer Justin Simien tells us the movie most certainly sets up potential sequels and spin-offs from the film.

"It definitely leaves a door open for more and for other spaces where, you know, ghosts might materialize," Simien says.

Does Haunted Mansion have good reviews?

Now that the review embargo for the film has lifted, it's garnering generally positive reviews. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the film four out of five stars, calling it the "grim-grinning good time fans have been asking for."

"Unlike the 2003 take on Haunted Mansion, Simien and Dippold's version actually makes great use of the New Orleans setting. Whether it's as a tool to get more supernatural elements into the story or to focus on the city's stunning architecture, New Orleans is made to be a part of this film down to its very foundation," Ridgely writes in his review, which you can read in its entirety here.

He adds, "The design of the actual house takes its nods from that architectural style, as well as the Disneyland ride, allowing it to feel like something both spooky and tactile. It would've been easy to simply make a few random rooms that are supposed to exist in a creepy old haunted house, but Haunted Mansion's design team clearly put a lot of love and effort into creating something that would feel different than what we've seen on screen before."

Who's all in Disney's Haunted Mansion reboot?

As you may now expect from today's Disney reboots, Haunted Mansion is a who's who of Hollywood superstars. Members of the film's ensembles include LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, and Dan Levy amongst others.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.