Venom Star Tom Hardy Wreaks Havoc in New Netflix Movie (And You Can Watch It Soon)

Tom Hardy is still a lethal protector. Although last year’s Venom: The Last Dance marked the third and final film in the Venom franchise, Hardy isn’t done dispensing his own brand of justice: he’s currently starring as a mob family fixer in the Guy Ritchie-produced series MobLand on Paramount+, and he next plays a jaded police detective who takes the law into his own hands in HAVOC.

Netflix has released an action-packed final trailer for the new movie teaming Hardy with director Gareth Evans, the filmmaker best known for the bone-crunching film The Raid and the just-as-hard-hitting crime series Gangs of London. Watch the just-released HAVOC trailer below before the action-thriller hits Netflix on April 25.

“The high-octane film follows Walker (Hardy), a bruised detective fighting his way through a criminal underworld that threatens to engulf his city,” the synopsis reads. “After a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with several factions on his tail, including a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, and his fellow cops. While attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, Walker is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star leads a cast that includes Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho), Justin Cornwell (Bel-Air), Luis Guzmán (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Yeo Yann Yann (American Born Chinese), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Fallout), and UFC fighter Michelle Waterson.

Hardy’s disillusioned Det. Walker is “morally compromised homicide detective, who, two days before Christmas, just wants to get presents for his daughter and reconcile his relationship with them,” Evans told Empire Magazine.

But when Mayor Lawrence Beaumont’s (Whitaker) estranged son, Charlie (Cornwell), sparks a gang war and becomes public enemy number one, the mayor forces Walker to take on a deadly mission: track down Charlie and his girlfriend Mia (Quelin Sepulveda) before the city’s gangs can get their revenge. Among their ranks: The Assassin (Waterson).

“I make one phone call, you go down for life,” Whitaker’s Mayor Beaumont is seen telling Hardy’s Walker in the trailer. “Don’t forget, I know what you did.”

“You have no idea what I did,” Walker shoots back.

“Everyone’s morally grey in this film,” Evans said. “And you have this group of policemen who are hunting Charlie and Mia down in order to find them, maybe to arrest them, maybe to take the law into their own hands.”

HAVOC is streaming April 25 only on Netflix.