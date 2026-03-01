HBO Max Adds 5 Spider-Man Movies (Including The Best of All Time)

Listen up, superhero fans. HBO Max has thrown us all a bone, bringing 5 Spider-Man movies to their platform as we all gear up for the July 31st theatrical debut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as the December debut of Avengers: Doomsday. And what’s even better? One of those five movies is what’s probably the best live-action Spider-Man to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The five new titles coming to the platform are Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. And which of these is the greatest of all time? It’s got to be Spider-Man 2—a take that critics and audiences alike agree with, rating the Tobey Maguire-led film a 93% and 82%, respectively. And what’s not to love when Sam Raimi is in the director’s chair?

Spider-Man 2 Genuinely is the Best Spider-Man Movie

Play video

Starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Peter and Mary Jane, Spider-Man 2 comes with as much character-driven nuance as it does web-slinging action, telling a story that’s both deeply emotional, and maybe more importantly, just plain fun as it tells the story of both Peter, who faces issues of self doubt, as well as Dr. Otto Octavius, who blames Peter for the failed nuclear fusion experiment that results in an explosion which kills his wife. Critic Sheraz Farooqi rates the movie 5 out of 5 stars, saying, “Deeply earnest in its delivery, Sam Raimi perfectly portrays the central ‘why’ of Spider-Man. Truly one of the best in the genre. Simply put, they just don’t make ’em like this anymore.”

While it does have its bumpy moments, and Mary Jane’s characterization feels a bit thin at times, there’s still something so endearing about Spider-Man 2 and the story it tells, touching on grief, anger, and vengeance in a way that feels deeply personal. It does rely on campy coming-of-age tropes to push it forward at times, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing—instead, it feels more grounded, reminding us of Peter’s young age, and the maturity he’s had to gain in such a short time as he grapples with great power, and therefore, great responsibility. Jaime Russell of The List sums it up well, saying, “Raimi’s film delivers a carefully balanced mix of warm-hearted sentiment and exhilarating spectacle. Darkening the tone, but never straying very close to the edge, this is feel-good fantasy.”

Which Spider-Man movie are you most looking forward to catching now that they’re on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to stop by the ComicBook forum to see what other Spidey fans are saying.