Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in April 2022

A brand new month is just around the corner and that means some big changes are coming to most major streaming services. The start of a month always sees a service like HBO Max add a ton of new content to its lineup. Unfortunately, those new additions are accompanied by a few key departures. HBO Max is gaining some new movies and TV shows throughout the month of April, but the service will also be losing plenty of titles as well, especially at the end of the month.

On Monday, HBO Max revealed the list of movies set to exit the streaming roster in April, the majority of which are leaving on April 30th. The streamer is losing the first two films in the Fast & Furious franchise next month, as well as The Happening, Bloodsport, The Transporter, and The Day After Tomorrow.

Here’s the full list of movies leaving HBO Max next month:

April 3:

Life’s Too Short, 2012 (HBO)

April 30:

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Her Body, 2018 (HBO)

Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)

House, 2008 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The End, 1978 (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

Witness, 1985 (HBO)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving HBO Max?