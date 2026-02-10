HBO Max is About to Lose an Underrated 2022 Action Masterpiece

From The Shape of Water to Insidious: Chapter 3, the HBO Max streaming library is bursting with plenty of great new streaming options this February. But before watching the platform’s new arrivals, HBO Max subscribers may want to squeeze in a final watch of an underrated 2022 action masterpiece before it departs the streamer in less than 48 hours.

After joining the platform back in August, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical action movie The Woman King is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on February 12th. The film centers around the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey. The movie was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review and even picked up Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild nominations. However, The Woman King didn’t take home any of those wins and was notably snubbed by the Oscars in what critics called a “travesty” and a “disgrace.”

The Woman King Is an Action-Packed Historical Drama That Is Severely Underappreciated

If you haven’t yet seen The Woman King, then that needs to change before the movie departs HBO Max. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences alike and holds “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with near-perfect critic and audience scores of 94% and 99%. Although the movie received backlash for historical inaccuracies, it was widely received as a powerful, female-led epic that delivers just as much action as it does drama.

Without a doubt, the best part of The Woman King is Viola Davis’ Oscar-worthy lead performance as General Nanisca, who trains the next generation of the Agojie to fight against a foreign enemy. Davis perfectly embodies a battle-hardened, resilient leader, bringing both vulnerability and strength to the role. The rest of the supporting cast, which includes Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega, also deserves shoutouts. The Woman King also has a pretty high entertainment value with a story that blends well-choreographed Gladiator-level action and battle scenes with themes of female empowerment, trauma, and sisterhood. The movie is intense, emotionally charged, and inspiring at the same time, offering a little something for just about everyone.

Where to Stream The Woman King After It Leaves HBO Max?

If you can’t fit in a last-minute watch of The Woman King before its February 12th HBO Max departure, you won’t be out of luck. HBO Max is not the exclusive streaming home of the film, which is also available on Hulu and Disney+. The movie is also available to rent or buy online. It’s unclear if The Woman King will arrive on a different streaming platform in the coming weeks, as streamers haven’t yet released their March 2026 newsletters.

