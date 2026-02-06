5 Most Exciting Movies Releasing This Month (February 2026), Ranked by Anticipation

Historically, February can be a strange limbo for new movie releases. It’s square in the awkward space after awards contenders have finished their runs, but before spring blockbusters start rolling out. You might get a few Valentine’s rom coms, weak franchise cash grabs, or mid-tier genre flicks that might not be worth a trip to the theater. However, this February is slated to be much more exciting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on some buzzy trailers, stacked casts, and legendary filmmakers coming out of the woodwork, we’re feeling genuinely jazzed about the February 2026 lineup. Valentine’s Day weekend alone feels like an event, with highly anticipated titles aiming for both box-office and critical success. Meanwhile, genre fans have intriguing horror and sci-fi to look forward to. Rather than the typical February lull, we’re bringing you a list of the most exciting films coming to theaters this month.

5) Dracula

Play video

Luc Besson’s Dracula movie is an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic. A gothic vampire romance, the film stars Christoph Waltz and Caleb Landry Jones, and judging by the trailer, appears to lean into Besson’s stylistic flourishes. Besson’s resume alone, which includes such masterpieces as The Fifth Element, makes this one of the most promising releases of the month. Thankfully, we can back it based on positive reception after its French release, with early reviews praising visual richness and “emotional charge.” While it won’t have a massive marketing machine behind it, it may still do well in the wake of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Regardless, it’ll be worth seeking out when it lands in U.S. theaters on February 6th.

4) Cold Storage

Play video

A fun genre concept with fantastic early reviews, Cold Storage is about a government-sealed parasitic fungus breakout that threatens a small town. Directed by Jonny Campbell and adapted from David Koepp’s novel (and with Koepp himself adapting the screenplay), the movie promises to be a mix of apocalyptic horror, science fiction, and comedy. Joe Keery, known for playing fan-favorite Steve on Stranger Things, leads the cast, supported by action legend Liam Neeson and horror veteran Georgina Campbell. Limited-release performance suggests a modest box office, but early buzz also suggests Cold Storage is both smarter and weirder than the marketing makes it seem. Currently holding onto a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, this offbeat pandemic romp hits theaters on February 13th.

3) Pillion

Play video

If you’re an indie or arthouse lover seeking a new release with critical cred, Pillion may be the perfect fit. The A24 release premiered at Cannes 2025, where it took home the prestigious Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and became one of the festival’s must-sees. Directed by Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling, Pillion takes Adam Mars-Jones’ novel and turns it into a sharp rom-drama about a queer BDSM relationship that critics say is both earnest and daring. Though the film opened in the U.K. last year, Pillion is still hanging onto the coveted 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. A must for A24 (or Alexander Skarsgård) fans, this one gets its U.S. release on February 20th.

2) Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

Play video

When a director like Gore Verbinski, known for helming genre hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring, returns after years away, it almost always causes a stir. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is Verbinski’s latest adventure that drops audiences into the AI apocalypse. At the center is Sam Rockwell as a mysterious man from the future who bursts into an L.A. diner, recruiting a ragtag crew to help him save humanity. The third film on the list to hold an impressive RT score (92%), critics have called it “inspired,” with Variety’s Peter Debruge praising it for “Everything Everywhere All at Once-level imagination.” Verbinski’s propensity for absurd spectacle is on display, making Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die likely one of the most original sci-fi films of the year. And with a Valentine’s weekend release on February 13th, it would make a hilarious double feature with the next film on the list.

1) Wuthering Heights

Play video

At the peak of February’s anticipation stands Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s lavish and provocative adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic romance novel. With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as romantic leads, Catherine and Heathcliff, the film reimagines the classic tale with style. Yet, it’s where Fennell appears to stray from the novel that has audiences buzzing, especially coming off her successes with Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. The marketing campaign from Warner Bros. has been omnipresent, and early reviews describe Wuthering Heights as a “rip-roaring, bodice-ripping crowd-pleaser.” With robust watchlist numbers on IMDb and a strategic February 13th release, it feels poised to be not just the most anticipated release, but perhaps the biggest box office hit of the month.

Bonus: Scream 7

Play video

Placed as a bonus because it’s a sequel rather than an original, Scream 7 is nonetheless poised to return as the top horror release of the month. This installment brings back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, confronting Ghostface once again, but this time with her daughter as the target. Notably, Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two films, is also directing for the first time. The cast is a mix of legends like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Mason Gooding, along with newcomers and unexpected returns, including rumors of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher making an appearance. The risk of fan fatigue and nostalgia overload is present, but as of right now, Scream 7 feels like a major event right up there with Wuthering Heights. The movie arrives in theaters on February 27th.

Which February release are you looking forward to most? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!