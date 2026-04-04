HBO Max Just Added an Iconic ‘90s Summer Blockbuster (But It’s 10/10 Sequel Is Missing)

The 2026 summer blockbuster season is just around the corner and is already looking to be one of the busiest seasons in years. This year’s stacked, back-to-back lineup of movies includes everything from the Star Wars saga’s return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu to Pixar’s Toy Story 5, the upcoming major Marvel superhero entry Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey. As fans grab their tickets early and get ready to kick off the annual peak movie period, HBO Max is taking things back to the ‘90s with one of the most iconic summer blockbusters of the decade.

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When it comes to ‘90s summer blockbusters, Jan de Bont’s Twister is at the top of the list of most iconic. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who launched the summer blockbuster trend 20 years earlier with Jaws, Twister grossed over $499 million worldwide to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1996, trailing only Independence Day that year. The film joined HBO Max on April 1st and is led by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, estranged married storm chasers who reunite to test a weather data-gathering device during a massive tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. The disaster movie finally got a sequel in 2024 with Twisters, but that movie unfortunately isn’t streaming on HBO Max. Fans can stream Twisters on Peacock.

Twister Is One of the Best Disaster Films of All Time

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Twister isn’t just one of the most iconic ‘90s summer blockbusters; it’s also one of the best disaster films ever. The movie made its way to the top of the box office in 1996 with its status as a thrilling, immersive spectacle. The movie prioritized the adrenaline-fueled thrill of the chase, perfectly delivering the excitement, danger, and adrenaline rush of getting close to tornadoes, and brought those massive storms to life through groundbreaking CGI and practical effects that still hold up today. Arriving during the rise of ‘90s disaster cinema, Twister also solidly cemented itself as an event movie. The film blended those revolutionary visual effects with immersive sound and intense physical filmmaking that made the disaster elements tangible and visceral.

Twister was more than just high-stakes, storm-chasing action, though. The movie grounded its spectacular disaster in an emotional core through Jo’s trauma and grief, the tight-knit, eccentric storm-chasing team, and the romantic and adventurous story that resonated with audiences. The movie ultimately became a cultural phenomenon that brought storm chasing mainstream and defined a generation of disaster cinema, eventually leading to the long-awaited sequel decades later. Twisters proved to be an incredibly worthy successor to the 1996 original, bringing modern visual effects and more intense, fast-paced action sequences to the big screen for a film that became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024.

What’s New on HBO Max?

Twister is one of several new arrivals to HBO Max. The film is now streaming alongside other hit movies like Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Practical Magic, and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as titles from the Alien and The Mummy franchises.

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