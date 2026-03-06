HBO Max Just Added One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies of the Last Decade

The 21st century has been a new golden era for big screen science fiction, and the 2020s alone have been a solid contender for one of the best decades for the genre. From the blockbuster spectacles of movies like Avatar: The Way of Water and Tenet to genre-bending masterpieces such as Nope and The Substance, the sci-fi genre is thriving in the modern era, and HBO Max subscribers can now stream one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s 2022 Oscar-winning sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All at Once is now available on HBO Max. The Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring film joined the platform on March 1st, but it’s unclear how long it will be available to stream. The movie blends sci-fi, surreal comedy, fantasy, martial arts, and animation into a multiverse tale about an exhausted Chinese American immigrant mother who must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers and save existence. The movie holds a near-perfect and “Certified Fresh” 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Makes Everything Everywhere All at Once Such Great Sci-Fi?

It’s not a stretch to say that Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi masterpiece or even one of the best sci-fi movies ever. The film, which became the first sci-fi film ever to win the Best Picture Oscar, earns that high praise for the way it grounds its chaotic, high-concept multiverse sci-fi in intimate, deeply human emotions. The movie’s concept of infinite possibilities, which itself is highly entertaining and perfectly executed, is used as a vehicle to explore the immigrant experience, generational trauma, and the search for meaning, weaving a deeply human narrative into a film that delivers on its sci-fi premise as Evelyn taps into skills from alternate selves to fight a threat to existence.

More than just being a film that, at its heart, is about connection rather than just technological marvels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is just really fun. The profound sci-fi exploration is set amid a backdrop of a unique type of absurdist humor that makes you laugh out loud bizarre, imaginative scenarios, like the hotdog finger universe and the weaponized fanny pack. The movie also delivers high-octane martial arts with verse-jumping brawls on the edge of their seats with anticipation. We’d also be remiss not to mention the performances from the cast, from Yeoh’s career-defining lead performance to Hsu’s versatile dual roles.

