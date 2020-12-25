Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in January 2021

✖

The arrival of a new year always brings with it new and exciting things. This concept applies not just to life, but also to streaming services. On Wednesday, HBO Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in January 2021, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with some bad news for folks that use the service, as there are quite a few movies set to leave in January as well.

Unsurprising, but still disappointing, will be the departure of Wonder Woman 1984 on January 24th. When Warner Bros. announced that the new Wonder Woman sequel would be premiering on HBO Max the same day it arrived in theaters, it included the caveat that the film would only be available on the service for 30 days. You've got one month to watch Wonder Woman 1984 as many times as you like, but it'll be gone after that.

January 2021 is one of those strange situations where some movies are arriving on HBO Max on the first day of the month, only to turn around and leave again as the month comes to a close. Such is the case for Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen.

Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in January:

January 7

War Dogs, 2016

January 24

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

January 31

Ad Astra, 2019

After Hours, 1985

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

The Arrangement, 1969

Bee Season, 2005

Before Sunrise, 1995

Before Sunset, 2004

Best Laid Plans, 1999

Bigger Than The Sky, 2005

Blade II, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blood Simple, 1984

Bridge To Terabithia, 2007

Bright Lights, Big City, 1988

The Change-Up, 2011

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut)

David Copperfield, 1935

Days After Your Departure, 2019

Enemy Of The State, 1998

Everybody's All-American, 1988

Father's Day, 1997

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get On Up, 2014

Guys And Dolls, 1955

High Society, 1956

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003

Jeepers Creepers, 2001

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993

Magnolia, 1999

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011

Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

On The Town, 1949

The Pelican Brief, 1993

Planet Of The Apes, 2001

Risky Business, 1983

Semi-Pro, 2008

Some Came Running, 1958

Something Borrowed, 2011

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

