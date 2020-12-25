Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in January 2021
The arrival of a new year always brings with it new and exciting things. This concept applies not just to life, but also to streaming services. On Wednesday, HBO Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in January 2021, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with some bad news for folks that use the service, as there are quite a few movies set to leave in January as well.
Unsurprising, but still disappointing, will be the departure of Wonder Woman 1984 on January 24th. When Warner Bros. announced that the new Wonder Woman sequel would be premiering on HBO Max the same day it arrived in theaters, it included the caveat that the film would only be available on the service for 30 days. You've got one month to watch Wonder Woman 1984 as many times as you like, but it'll be gone after that.
January 2021 is one of those strange situations where some movies are arriving on HBO Max on the first day of the month, only to turn around and leave again as the month comes to a close. Such is the case for Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen.
Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in January:
January 7
War Dogs, 2016
January 24
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
January 31
Ad Astra, 2019
After Hours, 1985
Akeelah And The Bee, 2006
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
The Arrangement, 1969
Bee Season, 2005
Before Sunrise, 1995
Before Sunset, 2004
Best Laid Plans, 1999
Bigger Than The Sky, 2005
Blade II, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blood Simple, 1984
Bridge To Terabithia, 2007
Bright Lights, Big City, 1988
The Change-Up, 2011
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut)
David Copperfield, 1935
Days After Your Departure, 2019
Enemy Of The State, 1998
Everybody's All-American, 1988
Father's Day, 1997
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get On Up, 2014
Guys And Dolls, 1955
High Society, 1956
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003
Jeepers Creepers, 2001
Leprechaun 2, 1994
Leprechaun, 1993
Magnolia, 1999
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011
Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994
New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
On The Town, 1949
The Pelican Brief, 1993
Planet Of The Apes, 2001
Risky Business, 1983
Semi-Pro, 2008
Some Came Running, 1958
Something Borrowed, 2011
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!