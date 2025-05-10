HBO Max New Movie Brings You Back to 2010 and One of Its Best Movies

HBO Max has a new movie that brings subscribers back to 2010 and one of its best movies. At the 83rd Academy Awards in 2010, The King’s Speech notably won Best Picture that year, beating out The Fighter, Inception, Black Swan, The Kids Are All Right, 127 Hours, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, Winter’s Bone, and True Grit. While The King’s Speech took home the biggest award that night, many didn’t think it deserved the honor. Rather, many thought Inception from Christopher Nolan and starring Leonardo DiCaprio deserved the award. The same night it took home four Oscars, the most of any movie, tied with The King’s Speech, but not Best Picture. What it did take home that night was Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Editing.

Where some of the movies nominated for Best Picture that year were more niche releases, Inception was not. It grossed $837 million at the box office on a $160 million budget. This made it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2010, behind only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Alice in Wonderland, and the aforementioned Toy Story 3. It is one of Christopher Nolan’s biggest and best movies to date, which is saying a lot considering he is one of the best directors of his time.

Those that have somehow never seen Inception can now right this wrong because it is now streaming on Max. How long it will be streaming on Max, remains to be seen. Unfortunately, HBO has not divulged this information.

“Christopher Nolan’s futuristic thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who specializes in invading people’s dreams to steal ideas,” reads an official pitch of the movie on Max.com.

Those that decide to stream Inception for free with their HBO Max subscription should expect to sit down for two hours and 28 minutes to view the movie from start to credits.

Max is available in three different plans. The cheapest is the “Basic with Ads” plan which runs at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. The middle plan is the Standard plan, which dumps ads for an increase price of $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Lastly, there is the Premium plan which costs $20.99 a month or $209.99 a year.

